Starting at the farmers markets, Fruitopia Fruit Bowls has built a company around fresh local and organic fruit. The community has responded positively to the new healthy options that has been making its wave throughout the San Joaquin valley. Offering more than just fresh fruit, Kristina is on a mission to provide healthy options that the community has never seen before. Guaranteed to be the freshest fruit you ever tasted.



(209)-969-7292





Saturdays – North Central Ave Tracy

Sundays – 4950 Pacific Ave Stockton

Time of Event: 8 to 1