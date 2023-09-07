Tickets available now for the oﬃcial Funny Bidness livestream comedy show: Late Night Comedy at the Ooley Theater, September 9th!

Watch the show in person, from your phone and computer, or grab your friends and have a watch party from the comfort of your own home! Late Night Comedy from the Ooley Theater brings you some of the funniest up and coming talent in Northern California!

This month they have Johnny Taylor headlining and Marcian Evans, David Rodriguez and Jacqui Pirl featuring.

Hosted by Buddy Rahming (CBS, REELZ Channel, Venom)! Music provided by DJ Eddo Supremo on the one’s and two’s!



www.emhboxoffice.com

