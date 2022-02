PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County K-9 Association mourned the death of a former K-9 officer in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The K-9 Association, a local non-profit established by the county’s K-9 handlers, announced a dog named Ego died on Friday. Ego was a Belgian Malinois, who was 12 years old and previously retired from K-9 duties, the association said.