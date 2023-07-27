Girls Rock Sacramento is a nonprofit 501 C-3 organization. They promote an environment that fosters self-confidence, creativity, and teamwork. GRS challenges gender stereotypes, encourages collaboration and tolerance among peers, and provides a comfortable and safe place for girls, non-binary, and gender-expansive youth of all backgrounds to express themselves. Through music lessons, workshops, group activities, workshops, and live performance, campers acquire skills that help guide them throughout their lives.



3830 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95821

916-837-7646

www.girlsrocksacramento.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/girlsrocksacramento/

Instagram: @girlsrocksacramento

