Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, Alexander Antipov, DDS, practices a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery with expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom teeth extraction to teeth-in-an-hour. Dr. Antipov, Dr. Petrovska or Dr. Dean diagnoses and treats facial pain, facial injuries and TMJ disorders, and performs a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures.

Dr. Antipov’s experienced staff is trained in assisting with I.V. sedation within our state of the art office setting.

The mission of Dr. Antipov and his staff is simple: provide the best possible care for patients facing oral and maxillofacial procedures, emergencies, and facial trauma.



