Galpão Gaucho offers an unparalleled Brazilian steakhouse experience. With 17 different cuts of meat on the menu, including beef, pork, chicken and fish, there’s something for every taste. The gourmet salad bar boasts 40 items including hearts of palm, imported cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables. Meat choices include Picanha, Galpão Gaucho’s signature cut of sirloin, also available with a garlic crust or cooked with a spicy rub. Other selections include grilled salmon, leg of lamb, parmesan crusted pork loin and chicken wrapped in bacon. Delectable side dishes include garlic mashed potatoes and caramelized bananas. Pair your meal with a beverage such as the caipirinha, the official cocktail of Brazil, or select something from the wine list.



https://galpaogauchousa.com/

