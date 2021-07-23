Gaspachos is a family owned business with four sub services that include a store front, catering, selling fruit cups, at farmers markets and festivals, and selling its own Mexican chili online. The Mexican and regional recipes have made their menu stand out. Over half of the products used to create each item are brought from Mexico in an effort to make it as authentic as possible. Each fruit cup and juice is freshly prepared to order. Their mission continue to be to provide greatness in every cup of fruit and an experience.

In early February Gaspachos celebrated their two year anniversary. Past the pandemic setbacks they’ve been able to hit new milestones like: become part of our local farmer’s markets, create a new audience in Ticktok and Pinterest, and sell out in their first collaboration. They continue to grow and adapt to better serve each customer and create memorable experiences.

Gaspachos

5385 Franklin Blvd. Suite l

Sacramento, 95820

(916) 882-8182

gaspachosstore.com

@gaspachosusa