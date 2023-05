Genevievelise Art is an art business based out of the Central Valley. She creates a variety of creations that are presented in a feminine, colorful style. You can find her items in store at The Hunny Club in Sacramento, or at Chasing Nostalgia in Modesto. Follow her on Instagram @genevievelise.art to keep up to date with new creations and any upcoming events.

