Gheni Band

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a study into how a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak at an elementary school in Marin County, California, originated with a single unvaccinated teacher.

The report's findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 since they are in close, indoor contact with children who are ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.