Gina Scheiber Makeup

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A family is seeking answers and justice after their brother, who is autistic, was attacked on his way home from work Wednesday in South Sacramento.

Steven Chapman, 53, was making his way home from UC Davis Medical Center where he’s worked for several years. Then, just a half-mile from his house, he was attacked on the sidewalk near the corner of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard.