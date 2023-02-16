The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. With every cookie purchase, you’re supporting each Girl Scout’s ability to learn, grow, and thrive through all of life’s adventures. Plus, all proceeds stay local to help fund life-changing, youth-led programs, experiences, and learning all year long in our region. Text COOKIES to 59618 or visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to local causes.

