Lydia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, at the age of seven and again at nine enduring years of chemotherapy and surgeries to save her life. Now, two years cancer-free she and her family are raising money to fund scientific research grants for more effective and less toxic treatments. Please help them improve outcomes for children fighting this devastating disease.



https://osinst.org/team-lydia-golf-2023/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction