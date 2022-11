Annual Elk Grove Gobble Wobble Run on Thanksgiving morning.



Chicks in Crisis

9455 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

www.chicksincrisis.org

Date of Event: 11/24/22

9:00 am

8280 Longleaf Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95624

special offer code/special for viewers,

STUDIO40 for $5 off