Golden 1 Center 5 Year Celebration

Today we are excited about the Kings pre-season opener against the Phoenix Suns. This year we are celebrating the 5-year anniversary of Golden 1 Center. To celebrate, Golden 1 Center and the Sacramento Kings have some exciting opportunities for fans including sweepstakes, Fan Fest, Hoop Fest.

Fan Fest/ Hoop Fest/ Jr. Kings Clinic

Golden 1 Center and DoCo

Saturday, October 9

9 am – youth ages 6-14 are invited to participate in a Jr. Kings Youth Basketball Clinic.

11 am – before Fan Fest, fans will have the opportunity to listen to live DJs and watch or participate in Hoop Fest, a 3 on 3 basketball tournament on the DoCo Plaza.

12 pm – fan fest starts.

Ticket information: tickets are free but required for admission at kings.com/fanfest

Tickets for the clinic can be purchases at kings.com/jrkings.

