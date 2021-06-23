Sacramento’s housing market has changed dramatically in the past year. What was a buyer’s market last summer has quickly evolved into a seller’s market in 2021. Sacramento is now forecast as the nation’s hottest housing market for 2021. Much of that has to do with a rush of buyers coming from the bay area in search of more reasonably priced homes, larger homes and more space. Moves from San Francisco county to Sacramento County increased by 70% in 2020. Reach out to a Golden 1 Credit Union home loan advisor or get more information at golden1.com.
