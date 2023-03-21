Join Mezcal Mal Bien and The Golden Bear for an afternoon of mezcal, tacos and stories. They will start you off with a welcome cocktail followed by lunch and an overview of mezcal as a spirit category. They will then dive into a tasting of 5 different Espadin Mezcales to showcase terroir and the 5 different Mezcaleros personalities.

Ticket includes tastings of Wahaka Espadin, Del Maguey Vida, Mal Bien Felix Ramirez Espadin,, Rey Campero Espadin and Banhez Espadin. Tasting will also include tacos from The Golden Bear and a special cocktail after the tasting.

Limited availability- Get your ticket today at goldenbear916.com