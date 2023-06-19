Golden Circle is your premium Sacramento area Permanent Jewelry Experience!

They offer 14k solid gold, 14k gold-fill, and sterling silver chains that are ethically sourced and made from recycled metals. If you’re looking for an added touch, try one of their 50+ available charms and connectors to add to your permanent bracelet, necklace or anklet. Make an appointment at our Fair Oaks studio space or come see them at a Bay Area pop-up event! Interested in a private event? Let them know!



8146 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA

916-216-7097

https://shopgoldencircle.com/

