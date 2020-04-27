Golden1 Credit Union

People may be surprised to learn that they can do nearly all of their banking online or through a mobile app. This is especially important to know right now as people are looking to shelter in place and practice social distancing. You can check your balance, pay bills, and transfer funds. You can even deposit checks through many mobile apps, including the stimulus checks that will be going out in the mail starting next week.

You’ll want to ensure you are using a secure WiFi connection. It is also highly recommended to change your password regularly and avoid using the same password for multiple sites. With many financial institutions, you can also turn on two-factor authentication, which requires an additional security check before you can access your account, such as receiving a text message to your phone and entering it online to continue to your information. If you do feel your account may have been compromised, contact your credit union or bank and the authorities right away.



Golden 1 Credit Union has developed short videos that are available on our Financial Wellness Portal to help people learn the ins and outs of online banking, as well as navigate our website and our app. Video topics include how to make a mobile deposit, open new accounts, apply for a new loan, pay bills online, transfer funds electronically, and more. Members and the general public can also find links to various resources including tip sheets, podcasts, webcasts, online videos, and a learning lab, including educational resources for kids.