Good News Wine is a small, family run, wine bar, restaurant and shop in Midtown Sacramento. They have 14 wines by the glass and a huge bottle shop with wine for everyone.

On Thursday they do an event called Good Times at Good News where they play funk, soul, and disco music and make hot dogs with fun toppings. Today is national chili dog day so they are featuring chili dogs on the list.



Good Times at Good news

Every Thursday Night

6pm

1050 20th St. Suite 150 Sacramento, CA 95811