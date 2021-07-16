Good Planet Mac & Cheese

Good Planet’s Extra Cheesy Mac ‘n Cheese

Ingredients:

● 10 ounces elbow pasta

● ¼ cup, dairy-free butter

● ¼ teaspoons salt

● 4 cups, dairy-free milk

● ¼ cup cornstarch

● 4 cups good planet shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°f grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.

2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain.

3. Melt ¼ cup dairy-free butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir salt into melted butter and remove saucepan from heat.

4. Whisk dairy-free milk and cornstarch together in a bowl until smooth; stir into dairy-free butter mixture until well blended. Return saucepan to stove; cook milk mixture, stirring constantly, over medium heat until sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat.

5. Stir 3 cups of good planet cheddar cheese into sauce until heat from sauce melts cheese. Add pasta to cheese sauce and stir well; pour into the prepared baking dish.

6. Combine remaining 1 cup good planet cheddar cheese, 1 teaspoon dairy-free butter, and mustard powder in a bowl; sprinkle over pasta mixture.

7. Bake in the preheated oven until the top is crunchy, about 30 minutes.

Good Planet

goodplanetfoods.com

@goodplanetfoods

Learn more about Joe at:

crispcatering.com