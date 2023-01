Charcuterie boards and grazing tables in Sacramento County and surrounding areas.

But will be having Galentine’s Workshop (for GAL’s!) where you will learn tips and tricks on making a beautiful board to wow your guests.



February 10th at 6PM

815 Sutter St.

Folsom, CA

916-647-4400

https://charcuterieboardsm.wixsite.com/goudalovemariascharc

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction