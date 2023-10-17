Granite Bay Postal- 916-791-5558

4120 Douglas Blvd. #306, Granite Bay, CA 95746

www.granitebaypostal.com

Granite Bay Postal has fast, friendly packing, shipping, and printing services that are in a convenient location. Let them help you with same day business services, printing, banners, and signs. They have partnered with neighborhood organizations like Granite Bay High School, Oakmont High School. The Bobby Jackson Foundation and Freedoms Foundation for fundraising and advertising. They Love our customers and look forward to welcoming you to their business.

