Granite Bay Postal- 916-791-5558
4120 Douglas Blvd. #306, Granite Bay, CA 95746
www.granitebaypostal.com
Granite Bay Postal has fast, friendly packing, shipping, and printing services that are in a convenient location. Let them help you with same day business services, printing, banners, and signs. They have partnered with neighborhood organizations like Granite Bay High School, Oakmont High School. The Bobby Jackson Foundation and Freedoms Foundation for fundraising and advertising. They Love our customers and look forward to welcoming you to their business.
