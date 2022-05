Marina of Grazing Gouda specializes in teaching the art of assembling a charcuterie board. Located in the Farm to Fork Capital of the world, Sacramento, CA. She teaches classes locally in Sacramento and teaches classes virtually via Zoom. Grazing Gouda teaches corporate team building classes for companies wanting to do something fun together! They ship ingredients straight to your door, so that all you have to do is hope on Zoom and learn a tip or two!!

