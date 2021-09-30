Greek Food Festival

After much planning and new health protocols, the 58th annual Sacramento Greek Festival will return the first Friday and Saturday in October! A treasured local tradition, the Greek Fest celebrates the delicious food, wine and vibrant culture of Greece. For the menu and more details please visit sacramentogreekfestival.com.
616 Alhambra Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95816
Friday, October 1, 2021: noon – 10pm
Saturday, October 2, 2021: noon – 10pm
$2 admission (ages 13 & up)
sacramentogreekfestival.com
@sacramentogreekfestival