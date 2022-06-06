Hosting four local shelters/rescues

Saturday, June 11, 2022

11am-1pm

Green Acres Nursery & Supply covers $100 towards adoption fees on the day of the event.

Partnering with local animal rescues and shelters to find forever homes for loving pets. This year the events have found homes for nearly 100 dogs so far. Head over to the Folsom Green Acres Nursery & Supply location to meet dogs available to adopt and connect with local organizations who have many more pets available.

Meet representatives from NorCal Freedom for Paws who will have dogs on site Saturday.

