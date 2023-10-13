Greg Fitzsimmons has achieved success as a stand-up, an Emmy Award winning writer, and host on TV, radio and his own podcast. Greg is host of the hugely popular FitzDog Radio podcast and The Greg Fitzsimmons Show, on SiriusXM’s “Howard 101”. A regular with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel, Greg has made more than 50 visits to The Howard Stern Show.

Greg’s one-hour standup special, Life On Stage, was named a Top 10 Comedy Release of 2013 by LA Weekly. The special premiered on Comedy Central and is now available as a CD, DVD and download. Greg’s 2011 book, Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons, climbed the best-seller charts and garnered outstanding reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair.

Greg was recently seen in the hit Netflix series, Santa Clarita Diet, he co-starred on the Emmy-winning FX series Louie, spent five years as a panelist on VH1’s Best Week Ever, hosted Pumped on The Speed Channel in 2012 and he starred in two half-hour stand-up specials on Comedy Central.

Greg is currently writing (and appearing) on the hit Judd Apatow HBO series, Crashing. Writing credits include HBO’s Lucky Louie, Cedric the Entertainer Presents, Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, The Man Show and many others. On his mantle beside the four Daytime Emmys he won as a writer and producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show sit “The Jury Award for Best Comedian” from The HBO Comedy Arts Festival and a Cable Ace Award for hosting the MTV game show “Idiot Savants.”