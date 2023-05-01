Grill Max doesn’t just “clean” your barbecue grill. They refurbish it! They perform a unique abrasion to the components of your grill removing baked on grease and rust. Removing rust from the components of your grill is the secret to increasing the life expectancy of your grill and protecting your investment. Just cleaning the grill very often is not enough.

Grill Max has refurbished, repaired, or replaced thousands of barbecue grills providing best tips, practices and recommending safe tools for our customers to use when preparing your barbecue to grill. Their best customers continue to use our service every year because of the level of care for the work we do, the attention to detail we have and the willingness to always do what is right.





916-724-4629

www.grillmax.net