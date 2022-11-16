GrimePeaceLove Creations is a statement clay earring business. Karina Amaro, the owner, specializes in making one of a kind custom art earrings & wall hangings all handmade inspired by a lot of pop culture. Want to bring an idea to life or follow for future pieces and custom openings? you can give a follow on

instagram @grimepeacelovecreations

grimepeacelovecreations.net

