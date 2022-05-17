This hack all over the internet is claiming that the combination of Coke and Coffee creamer may be better than Coffee. We’re putting it to the test to see if it’s a Hack or if it’s a Whack!



In Utah, Diet Coke and Creamer is a common Drink. It’s a “Dirty Diet Coke” with creamer or milk. You can use any soda and creamer, but diet and any flavor of creamer is your choice.

