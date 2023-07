Haku and Wine “Giving Aloha One Haku at a Time”

They specialize in fresh and faux Lei Po’os and Leis. Their goal is to help celebrate all your life’s moments, big or small. When you wear one of their pieces, we want you to feel confident, special and loved.

Pacific Feats Festival

July 8th and 9th 2023

12am-11pm

Plaza de Cesar Chavez

194 S Market St. San Jose, CA 95113

https://pacificfeatsfestival.com/