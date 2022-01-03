Hall St. Helena

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — One of the biggest meteor showers of the year is expected to peak over the next few days.

The annual Quadrantid meteor shower takes place in the first week of January. Under perfect conditions, you can see between 60 and 200 meteors per hour. The activity range is from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16, but it only lasts about six hours, according to the American Meteor Society.