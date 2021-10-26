Hallo-week! You’ll float too!

HOUSTON (AP) — Second baseman Jose Altuve hits leadoff for Houston in the World Series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, among six Astros remaining in the lineup from Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

Left fielder Michael Brantley, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Yuli Gurriel also return to the Series from the 6-2 loss to the Washington Nationals two years ago.