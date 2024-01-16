Like so many people, Chris Temple, was lucky enough to be able to take his “pandemic hobby” and turn it into a fun and successful business. He handcrafts each and every piece of artwork. His fun and unique 3D style had allowed him to become one most popular vendors at local conventions and shops.



Facebook: www.facebook.com/HangItUpWallArt

Instagram: @hang_it_up_art

