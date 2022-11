Hank & Hazel’s Really Good Sausages is Vacaville’s sausage stand! They change the sausage lineup daily and serve them with sides like potato salad and coleslaw, alongside sodas, craft beer and wine! Oh, don’t forget dessert; hand pies, cookies, mmmm! They’re just off I-80, so next time you’re passing through Vacaville, come check them out!



Hank & Hazel’s Really Good Sausages

501 Merchant Street, Vacaville, CA 95688

www.hankandhazels.com