Happy Daze RV is putting on its own show to launch us into Spring as we prepare for a summer of open road travels. March 10th through the 14th, all three locations will be having special offers for the new and veteran RV enthusiasts. On March 12th, join us at our Sacramento location (1199 E El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815) for awesome food, country music, and 5 different RV classes staged and ready to be shown by trained Happy Daze RV associates.

With exclusive offers and the chance to win some prizes on site.

Maybe even a chance to get a 3 day RV Rental at Canyon Creek Resort with $500 cash to eat good all weekend long.

This isn’t an event any local RV lover will want to miss.