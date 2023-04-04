Let’s get HAPPY at the Sac Zoo! Join them at one or all three of our 21+ Happy Hour events from 5-8pm! Dance and groove to a fun mix of live music from local favorites. Get the group together, dance the night away, and enjoy the sights and sounds of the zoo at night. A variety of tasty food including street tacos, barbecue, and wood-fired pizza plus your choice of drinks including wine, beer, cocktails in a can, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for separate purchase the night of the event.

Don’t miss this unique, adult-only evening at the Sac Zoo (they will be checking IDs – no one under age 21 will be admitted). Tickets are limited, but the fun won’t be!

Ticket Prices

Adults 21 & older: $25 (Sacramento Zoo members receive $5 off per ticket).

Buy tickets to all three Happy Hour events and save! $60 for all three ($50 for members).

https://www.saczoo.org/visit/happy-hour/

