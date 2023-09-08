Ready to solve a mystery? Join Hard Rock Sacramento for a night of murder, laughs, great food, and prizes as you try to solve who the killer is. Be the first to solve the mystery and win a special prize!



3317 Forty Mile Road

1-833-337-3473

https://www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com/

https://www.facebook.com/hardrocksacramento

https://www.instagram.com/hrhcsacramento/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction