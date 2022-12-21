Saved by the 90s New Year’s Party at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento. Hailing originally from New York City and now active all over the U.S., this party has tons of live 90s music from a totally fresh band (they’re da bomb). Get ready for everything from Third Eye Blind to the Spice Girls, from The Backstreet Boys to The Beastie Boys.



Dec. 31, 2022

9:00am start – past midnight Address/Location of Event: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento, 3317 Forty Mile Road Wheatland, CA 95692

833-337-3473

https://www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com/live-event-calendar/nye-saved-by-the-90s https://savedbythe90s.com/about/