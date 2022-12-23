The innovators of basketball as we know it today, the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters, have delivered dynamic rim-bending moves and family entertainment across the globe for decades. This winter/spring, the record-breaking team kicks off their 2023 world tour with nearly 400 games across the U.S. and abroad.

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat! The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Sacramento area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings.



www.harlemglobetrotters.com