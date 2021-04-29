Healthy Minute brought to you by UC Davis Health

UC Davis comprehensive cancer center is the only national cancer institute comprehensive-designated center serving the central valley and inland northern California, a region of more than 6 million people. Its top specialists provide compassionate, comprehensive care for more than 9,000 adults and children every year, and offer patients access to more than 150 clinical trials at any given time. Its innovative research program includes more than 280 scientists at UC Davis and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The unique partnership, the first between a major cancer center and national laboratory, has resulted in the discovery of new tools to diagnose and treat cancer. Through the cancer care network, UC Davis is collaborating with a number of hospitals and clinical centers throughout the central valley and northern California regions to offer the latest cancer-care services. For more information, visit cancer.ucdavis.edu.
