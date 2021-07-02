Healthy Summer Recipes

Whether you’re trying to eat healthier, choose better ingredients or want to try a plant-based diet, this recipe is one that will impress!



Good Planet’s spicy cauliflower bites



ingredients:

● 1 head of cauliflower

● 1/2 cup water

● 1 cup all-purpose flour

● 2 tsp garlic powder

● 1/4 tsp salt

● 1/4 tsp ground pepper

● 1 cup vegan buffalo hot sauce



directions:

1. Line the baking sheet(s) with parchment paper or grease very well with oil. Preheat your oven to 400-425 degrees f depending on your oven.

2. Wash and cut the cauliflower head into bite-sized pieces/florets.

3. Mix the water/flour and spices in a medium mixing bowl. Mix until the batter is thick and is able to coat the cauliflower without dripping.

4. Dip the cauliflower in the batter. Shake off excess batter before placing cauliflower on the baking sheet. Lay the cauliflower in a single layer on the baking sheet.

5. Bake for 20 minutes until golden brown, flipping the florets over halfway through to get all sides golden brown and crispy.

6. Once the cauliflower is done its first bake, remove them from the oven and put all the baked florets into a mixing bowl with the wing sauce and toss to coat evenly.

7. Return cauliflower to the baking sheet and bake in the oven for another 10-15 minutes or until it reaches desired crispness.

8. Enjoy!



Pro tip: if you slice the cauliflower in flat thin layers, you can enjoy it as a “fried buffalo chicken” sandwich – be sure to top with good planet’s hot pepper cheese!





Good Planet

goodplanetfoods.com

FB: @goodplanetfoods

IG: goodplanetfoods