Paws, Portraits & Pints. Entry Free- Portrait Ticket Sales Benefit Heart for Paws Rescue Animals.

Great beer, good company & adorable dogs! Come join us for our 2nd Annual Paws, Portraits & Pints, a benefit event for Hearts for Paws Rescue.

Pre-Sale Tickets $25 // Day of $30 (Venmo, Paypal, Cash, or CC accepted day of)

Local Photographer Chris Kisela of CMYK Photography will be on-site to capture pics of you and your pup! 100% of ticket proceeds go to HFP Rescue. HFP Shirts/Merch will also be available for Sale!

