A Non-profit for Firefighters/EMS founded by first responders for mental health and wellness. Their Paw Platoon Placement that has received national and local awareness for their in-training therapy dog placement.



A Peer support program we started first in our area and across multiple states. They place dogs as young as 8 weeks with a firefighter handler at fires stations. This ensures the success of the dog and program as they become naturally instinctive with the surroundings, smells, noises and activity that only a fire house has. They have a huge success rate and now how helped others to get started our join us across multiple states.

To donate

text H4HDonate to 762278

Pups and Pizza

July 13th

4 – 8 pm

191 Blue Ravine Rd Folsom, CA 95630