Hearts for Paws is a local nonprofit rescuing dogs from overcrowded shelters in Sacramento county and throughout the state. Their animals are placed in loving foster homes and vetted while they wait to be adopted. 100% of portrait sales will go to HFP’s medical fund to help with spay/neuters, vetting, surgeries, and life-saving procedures.

This Saturday all animal lovers welcome to Hearts for Paws x Bike Dog Brewery – Pups portraits & pints event – April 15th from 1-5pm. Entry Free at Bike Dog Brewery in West Sac. Come meet adoptable dogs and enjoy beer + food truck services. You do not need a dog to come out and support but please make sure dogs in attendance are healthy, comfortable in crowds/with dogs and always supervised on leash!

Come meet the HFP Team and learn about getting involved through adopting, fostering, and volunteering!