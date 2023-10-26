Immerse yourself in the spine-tingling world of Heartstoppers Haunts, where they offer four distinct haunts within a three-story building, all intertwined by a chilling overarching storyline!

They never stop in their pursuit of perfection, constantly innovating, expanding, and enhancing our show to ensure that each year surpasses the last. Their unwavering dedication to delivering the most unforgettable experience is exemplified by the numerous five-star reviews they’ve earned over the years.

2300 Mine Shaft CA

Rancho Cordova, CA

https://heartstoppershaunt.com/