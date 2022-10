Heartstoppers Haunted House

2300 Mineshaft Ln Rancho Cordova 95742

heartstoppershaunt.com

Remainder of 2022 season 10/27-10/31

Sacramento’s favorite haunted house is back once again for it’s 15th season of screams! Four immersive haunts, all tied together with a terrifying storyline. Tickets for this event are likely to sell out again. Tickets are sold online only, with a reservation system designed to keep the crowds down, and your screams loud!