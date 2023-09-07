They make Ice cream covered in different desserts. Order Heaven In A Bite Desserts On Doordash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates, and at the store coming soon. Currently in one store with plans to expand to more throughout the bay and Sacramento this year!



www.heaveninabitedesserts.com

Facebook: Heaveninabitedesserts

Instagram: @heaveninabitedesserts

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction