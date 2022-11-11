Carlton Brown is the visionary, creator and owner of Heavens Gourmet Tacos. HGT was established in 2019. After moving to the Sacramento area and seeing a lane open for the unusual, Carlton Brown had a vision to put a different twist on tacos. By adapting different flavors such as Korean beef, chipotle chicken, lemon garlic ginger shrimp and chili lime salmon, HGT exploded on the taco scene and has been growing at a rapid rate. Adding a mobile trailer and catering options to the company has taken a vision in ones mans mind to the road of future success.



www.heavensgourmet.com

