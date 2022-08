Hella Halo is a local Sacramento food truck representing the Filipino culture through food with each serving of our delicious ice cream/ shaved ice dessert. We offer multiple flavor halo halo as well as other menu items to try like our cold brew coffee and our refreshing cantaloupe juice! Our location and serving time changes every day in order to occomodate each part of our city! For private event booking information and to see our schedule, please visit our website! Hellahalo.com

