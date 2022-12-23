Midtown Farmers Market Celebrates the Holidays with Variety of Special Activations and Special Demo on Christmas Eve

The Midtown Association is pleased to present a variety of special activations at the Midtown Farmers Market on Christmas Eve. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and always bursting with fresh fruit, produce, gourmet or locally made products, plus plenty of artisan goods that make for great gift ideas, the thriving open-air market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (winter hours).

A schedule of the fun and free holiday activations happening at the Midtown Farmers Market this Saturday, December 24 includes (all take place at 20th & K Streets unless otherwise noted):

Saturday, December 24:

· 10 a.m. to noon – Make-your-own succulent ornaments with Hella Leaf

· 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Entertaining live music by Jessica Carey

Owned and managed by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. The Midtown Farmers Market now extends south to Capitol Avenue in front of Jack’s Urban Eats, joining the existing footprint that includes J, K & L Streets from 19th to 21st Streets. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at www.midtownfarmersmarketsac.com

In addition to offering numerous public transportation options, Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages plus various lots throughout Midtown. For additional transportation information, visit www.easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Midtown Association: The mission of the Midtown Association (MA) is to create a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit www.exploremidtown.org.